Kenneth G. Anderson, 91, Two Harbors, died Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the Barross Cottage.

Ken was born May 18. 1932 to Arthur and Margaret (Kegal) Anderson in Ashland, Wisconsin, where he grew up and attended school. He served his country in the Air Force and Army for 13 years. Moving to Two Harbors in 1968, he was employed as a demolition specialist in the construction industry for many years, and later at the LP plant in Two Harbors.

Ken was a member of Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 54 years, Jean; son-in-law, Jerry Linden; a brother, Marvin Anderson and a sister, Judy Bellile.

He is survived by his children, Mona ( Larry Ronning) Linden, Craig Anderson, Jill Anderson, and Brian (Paula) Anderson; grandchildren, Jeff, Chad, Kirsten, Eric, Aaron, Amanda, Lindsay, and Matthew; and several great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10 AM until the 11 AM service on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church. To share your memories or condolences online please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.