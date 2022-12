Aug. 16, 1926 - Dec. 10, 2022

SHELL LAKE, Wis. - Kenneth Fick, 96, Spooner, Wis., died Saturday, Dec. 10, in Glenview Assisted Living Center.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spooner. Pastor Heather Kistner will officiate. A lunch will follow. Committal with military honors will be in the spring in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Spooner Funeral Home.