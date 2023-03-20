99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Kenneth Alan Slogar

Published March 20, 2023 at 3:47 PM

Kenneth Alan Slogar, 58, born  May 11, 1964, in Winton, MN,  died March 18, 2023,  after a courageous battle with  cancer. He was the son of Paul  and Ginger (Bird) Slogar.  Kenneth graduated from Silver  Bay High School and enlisted in  the Navy as a SeaBee for a 5-  year enlistment. After his Navy  service, he worked in Duluth for  five years and in Petersburg,  AK, for several summers. He  then returned to the area he  called home all his life,  Isabella/Murphy City, MN. The  Slogars have lived in that area  since the 1940s, and he is the  last (named) Slogar that was  living there.

He is survived by his mother  and step-father, Ginger and  John Bowman, his sisters,  Tammy (Jim) Javenkoski and  Jennifer (Michael) Tapplin, his  niece Samantha (Rex) Garbacz,  two nephews, Tyler (Danita)  Tapplin and Connor DeLaney,  five darling grandnieces, his  furry companions, Ellie May and  Lucy, and his very good friend  and neighbor, Sheila Knaffla.

He was preceded in death by  his father, both sets of  grandparents, an aunt and  several uncles.

We would like to acknowledge  the very wonderful staff at the  Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical  Center, Iron Mountain, MI, for  the excellent care they gave  Kenneth during his last few  months.

At his request, there will be no  funeral; however, a celebration  of life will be held in Isabella at  the Knotted Pine Inn at 4 p.m.,  May 12, 2023.

