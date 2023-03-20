Kenneth Alan Slogar, 58, born May 11, 1964, in Winton, MN, died March 18, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the son of Paul and Ginger (Bird) Slogar. Kenneth graduated from Silver Bay High School and enlisted in the Navy as a SeaBee for a 5- year enlistment. After his Navy service, he worked in Duluth for five years and in Petersburg, AK, for several summers. He then returned to the area he called home all his life, Isabella/Murphy City, MN. The Slogars have lived in that area since the 1940s, and he is the last (named) Slogar that was living there.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Ginger and John Bowman, his sisters, Tammy (Jim) Javenkoski and Jennifer (Michael) Tapplin, his niece Samantha (Rex) Garbacz, two nephews, Tyler (Danita) Tapplin and Connor DeLaney, five darling grandnieces, his furry companions, Ellie May and Lucy, and his very good friend and neighbor, Sheila Knaffla.

He was preceded in death by his father, both sets of grandparents, an aunt and several uncles.

We would like to acknowledge the very wonderful staff at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center, Iron Mountain, MI, for the excellent care they gave Kenneth during his last few months.

At his request, there will be no funeral; however, a celebration of life will be held in Isabella at the Knotted Pine Inn at 4 p.m., May 12, 2023.