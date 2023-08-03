Kelly Joseph Cardiff

Kelly J. (Toby) Cardiff, 78, passed away on Friday, July 28th, surrounded by love, in Jackson, OH. He spent the last 5 years living in Jackson, OH with his family. Toby was a former resident of both Duluth, MN; and Sanford, FL. Born in Duluth, MN to W. Jane and Kelly J. Cardiff. He spent his entire career with the Paulucci Family in the food industry.

He had special relationships with all his grandchildren, and was especially proud of his sons, Todd & KJ. Being the blended family that we are, he embraced (or embarrassed) kids, grandkids, girlfriends, boyfriends, and anyone who came through our door. Everyone was family.

Toby lived for the weekends when we would do something fun, he loved Sunday Fundays, family BBQ’s, golf, hockey, watching his grandkids play hockey, mini donuts, betting on sports with KJ, Diet Coke, Christmas, the casino, chocolate, traveling, and telling a good story or joke. He loved going on buying trips for the family store- flea markets and buying markets. He was a crafter, and his family all has something special that he made.

He taught us that you can never have too many paper towels, envelopes, paper clips, and empty boxes. He was an avid collector of STUFF. If you have stock in the Bradford Exchange you should probably sell it, they may go out of business. He was wildly inappropriate sometimes, but gave us so many laughs and memories. He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.

He was proceeded in death by both his parents, W. Jane and Kelly Cardiff, and daughter Heidi Cardiff. Survived by sons Todd (Jana) Cardiff; and KJ Cardiff; Grandchildren: Amy Cardiff, Joshua Cardiff, Kelly Cardiff, Hunter (Abby) Cardiff, Jesse Cardiff, Justin Goldberg, Tyler Goldberg, and Ashley Goldberg; Great-Grand-Children - Collin, Kelly, Maddy, and Emrie; and sister Judy (Jim) Snow.

The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date. Inurnment will be at Sunrise Memorial Park, Hermantown, MN.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Huntley and the staff at Holzer in Jackson; Holzer Hospice Staff, and Four Winds Community for the care they provided to Toby.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home in Jackson, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com