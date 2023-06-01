Kayla Rae DelVecchio

34, of Superior WI, passed away on May, 29, 2023 at St. Mary’s Medical Center (Duluth) with her family beside her after years battling multiple health issues.

Kayla was born on January 31, 1989 to Deanna Wedan of Superior, WI, and Alan DelVecchio of Duluth, MN.

Kayla graduated from Superior Senior High School and then went on to attend Fond du Lac Community College and UWS to receive a degree in counseling people struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. She worked as an LADC at the Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment in Duluth MN until her illness made her unable to continue working. Kayla was a mother and loved her children deeply. She loved to help people in need. She had a great sense of humor and loved to talk and laugh. The world was a better place with her in it and she will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her great-grandmother Carmen Cerio and grandmother Lillian DelVecchio.

She is survived by her partner Justin “Dave” Taylor, son Elijah, daughter Kyra, mother Deanna (Mike) Wedan, father Alan (Candace) DelVecchio, brothers Ross (Anita) DelVecchio, Nathan DelVecchio, sisters Raechel DelVecchio-Carlson, StevieRae DelVecchio, Paige Wedan, grandfather Mike (Bev) Hansen, grandmother Diane Hansen, special auntie Nancy (Curt) Cody, close friends Ruby, Cassie, Danielle, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Duluth Gospel Tabernacle, 1515 W. Superior St. Duluth, MN 55806 with visitation at 10:00-11:00 am, service at 11:00-12:00 pm and luncheon to follow at the church in fellowship hall.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support through this difficult time. A special thanks to the St. Mary’s 7E Medical ICU Doctors, Nurses and staff for their excellent and compassionate care.