Feb. 2, 1989 - May 15, 2023

ESKO, Minn. - Katrina Martineau, 34, Esko, Minn., died Monday, May 15, in her home.

A traditional wake service will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, and will continue until a traditional funeral at 10 a.m., Friday, May 19, at Fond du Lac Cultural Center in Cloquet, Minn. Interment will be in Sts. Mary and Joseph Cemetery in Cloquet.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Care.