Kathryn Hyde

Kathryn (Kathy) Marie Hyde, age 64 of Esko, MN passed away peacefully on July 7th, 2023 at Solvay Hospice House after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Kathy was born on November 18th, 1958 in Galesburg, IL to Robert and Virginia Johnson. She graduated from Esko High School, then attended Duluth Business University, and most recently worked as a medical transcriptionist at Midway Medical in Esko. She and her husband John met in high school and were married 40 (thousand) years. She enjoyed spending time at their land near Bayfield, WI and gathering with friends and family for live music, as well as gardening, knitting, crocheting, and her pets. She is survived by her husband John; sons Dustin of Duluth, MN, Andrew (Janelle Hanson) of Madison, WI, Joseph of Esko, MN and Alexander of Duluth, MN; granddaughter Bristyn; mother Virginia Johnson of Esko, MN; sisters Constance Anderson of Duluth, MN, Karen (Steve) Senenfelder of Esko, MN; brother Erik Johnson (Charlene Falkowski) of Ocean View, DE; and many other relatives including cousins, nephews, and many great friends. She was preceded in death by her father Robert M. Johnson, of Esko, MN; brothers Robert J. Johnson and Paul Johnson of Duluth, MN; brother-in-law Mark W. Anderson of Duluth, MN; foster brother Jeffery Northrup of Sawyer, MN, and foster sister Marisa Olsen of Atkinson, MN. Her family would like to thank Solvay Hospice House for the excellent care and comfort they provided in her last days. Kathy generously donated her body to the University of Minnesota Medical School. A celebration of life will be held at the Buffalo House in Esko on July 30th, 1:00pm - 5:00pm.