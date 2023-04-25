Kathleen Rose Johnson, age 81, of Cloquet, MN, passed away on April 17, 2023, at Cloquet Community Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 16, 1941, to John and Emily Hallback in Cloquet, MN. She graduated from Cloquet High School in 1959. She married Dennis Johnson on May 11, 1963. She was a homemaker, and her family was the most important thing in her life. She loved attending all her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events as their number-one cheerleader. She was a lover of all animals and especially cats, which she often befriended and took in. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Susan Jackson and Sharon Lyes. She is survived by her husband, Dennis; children Wade (Kim) Johnson, Brent (Luanne) Johnson, Lori (Scott) Johnson, and Craig Johnson (Mindy); and her grandchildren Jake (Ally), Joshua, Alyssa (Grant), Zachary, Gavin (Nick), Hannah (Jake), Clay, Tye, Dayne; great-grandchildren, Wells, Ruby, and Georgia. Brothers Donald Hallback (Judy), Terry (Donna) Hallback, and Charles Hallback; sister Bobbi Jean (Bill) Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 4093 Munger Shaw Rd, Cloquet, on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Visitation at 12:00 p.m. and service at 1:00 p.m. Lunch will be served following the service at the Solway Town Hall. We would like to thank the care staff at Cloquet Community Memorial Hospital for the great care Kathy received.