Kathleen Michelizzi

Kathleen S. Michelizzi 79, passed away February 27, 2023 at The Benedictine Health Center Duluth. Kathleen was born to Samuel and Mary Michelizzi on July 9, 1943. She graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1961 and attended UMD for 2 years.

She was co-owner of The Family Pet Shop for 33 years until retiring in 1998 to care for her mother. Kathleen was a kind, caring, loving daughter, sister, and aunt who put family first. Though she never married or had children she treasured the time she spent with her nieces and nephews and treated them as if they were her own children. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents Samuel J. and Mary I. Michelizzi, brother Michael T. Michelizzi, brother-in-law Richard A. Lomoe, nephew Darryl G. Wuestneck, and very special friend Emil T. Ellison.

Kathleen is survived by her sisters Mary (Don) Drigans, Patricia Lomoe, Carmen (Terry) Rich, Brother Samuel (Patty) Michelizzi, sister-in-law Thish Michelizzi and many nephews and nieces.

Thanks to the staff at Westwood Terrace for the wonderful care while Kathleen was a resident.

Services are pending.