Kathleen Mae Bussio, 73, Barnum, MN died Friday, June 9th. Born in Duluth she spent her early years in Pasadena, CA moving back to Duluth when she was 8. Kathy graduated from East High School in 1968. She worked at Northwestern Bell as the first woman in MN to become a lineman eventually being promoted to supervisor in Security. After 20 years with the phone company she went into business with her good friend Pat Koski in a sign and silk screening business called The Sign Shop retiring in 2010.

She was passionate about playing softball playing for the Rustic Bar winning the Nationals in 1976. In addition, the Rustic Bar team won the Tessier-Waltman Tournament several times where Kathy was a big supporter of the tournament for 35 years.

Kathy was preceded in death by her grandparents Howard and Ethyl Bardon, mother and father Jean and Harold Bussio, her cousin John Boland and her loyal four-legged companions. She is survived by her partner Lee Pappone, brother Mike Bussio (Patti) as well as numerous cousins and close friends.

Per her wishes there will be no funeral. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.