Kathleen M. Petras

Kathleen Marie Petras of Superior, WI passed away peacefully on May 27, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. She was born on December 10, 1947 in Ashland, WI to Leland and Josephine Kickhafer. Kathy was a graduate of Ashland High School and WITC. She had several jobs over the years primarily focused on administrative work. She was an avid reader of the daily newspaper, magazine articles on plants and birds, as well as religious books. She also enjoyed listing to 50’s music and taking pictures of nature scenes. She is survived by her sons, Mark and Ryan; granddaughter, Kaylee; her sister, Arlene Dewey; niece, Lisa; and nephew, Richard. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Josephine. Committal service will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 10 AM at Calvary Cemetery in Superior.