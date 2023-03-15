Kathleen M. “Kay” LeVasseur

Kathleen Marie “Kay” LeVasseur, 85, passed away on March 2, 2023, in Duluth, MN. Kay was born in Audubon, MN the daughter of Robert and Kathryn (Lynch) Pettit and then raised in Detroit Lakes, MN. She graduated from Detroit Lakes High School in 1955 and the College of St. Scholastica in 1959 with a degree in Elementary Education teaching third grade in Edina and Minnetonka.

She married Robert “Bob” LeVasseur on June 17, 1961, and they celebrated sixty-one years of marriage before her passing.

Kay resigned from teaching in 1966 to move to Duluth to raise her family and to help Bob start his dental practice, of which she was his office manager for 15 years. She was very active in the community as a Board member of the College of St. Scholastica, President of the Northwest Dental Auxiliary, Junior League mem-ber, reading para at Piedmont Elementary, and a volunteer at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary. She loved her family, friends, and traveling, especially to her second home in Florida.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Robert and Kathryn Pettit, and her brother, Robert Pettit. Survivors include her beloved husband, Robert; daughters, Lisa (Mark) Ogren, Jeanne LeVasseur (Scott Dahlseid); son, Robert (Tresa) LeVasseur; brothers, Dick (Lynn) Pettit and John (Marian) Pettit, and grandchildren, Will Ogren, Derek (Cassie) Ogren, David Ogren, Alex Dahlseid, Daniel, Kathryn, and Leah LeVasseur.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all the staff at BeeHive Homes Memory Care and Kindred Hospice in Duluth that took such good care of their loving wife and mother.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary, 2801 E. 4th Street in Duluth, MN, with Fr. Anthony Wrobleski officiating. A reception will follow from 2-4:00 pm at Northland Country Club, 3901 E. Superior Street in Duluth.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.