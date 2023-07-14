Kathleen M. (Kay) Dillan passed away on July 6 at the age of 93.

Kay was born in Duluth on June 1, 1930 to George and Winn Olson. She married her high school sweetheart Bill Dillan in 1952 and together Kay and Bill built a large and loving family of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends.

Kay was a 1948 graduate of Denfeld High School and an alumna of St. Scholastica. Community was her passion and she had a knack for organizing and bringing people together. Her life was a pattern of interest and involvement, particularly regarding public schools and issues involving children. Kay served in a variety of positions in the Laura MacArthur Elementary School PTA. She organized parents in opposition to the closing of West Junior High School and was awarded an honorary lifetime membership in the Duluth Public Schools PTA. She was active in the American Field Service program (AFS), welcoming many students from abroad and their host families. Kay was host mother to a student from Brazil for a year and continued her work in the program for many years to follow. While Kay made friends wherever she was, she was particularly close to a group of friends from elementary school and beyond, the “KCs.” She cherished and nurtured these relationships over many decades until her death.

After her family was grown, Kay became a community relations representative and marketing specialist for the Duluth McDonald’s Corporation. She was president of the West Duluth Business and Civic Association and a member of the Spirit Valley Neighborhood Development Association. Kay served on the Whiteside Scholarship Committee for 10 years and was on the board of the Duluth Vo-Tech School during the transition to Lake Superior College. She was on the board of the Bethany Crisis Nursery and the Valley Youth Center. Kay was the past President of the Proctor Legion Auxiliary and past President of the 8th District of the American Legion. She was active in the Duluth Public School Kids Plus Program and was nominated in 1998 for the Duluth Hall of Fame. Kay was committed to giving back and lived her life accordingly. She was focused on friends, neighborhood and especially her family.

Kay passed away surrounded by the family that she and Bill created. She is survived by her children; Deb and Tom, Dan and Mindy, Dave and Stef and DeAnne and Paul; her grandchildren Elizabeth, Ben, Max, Haley, John, Annie, Luke and Duygu; and great-grandchildren Brinley, Mark, Alice and two babies arriving in the coming months; her Brazilian daughter Selma Belluzzi; her cousin Chuck Haley and his family; many nieces, nephews and cousins, and many, many friends. Her husband Bill, her parents George and Winn and her beloved Aunt Lucille preceded her in death.

The family would like to thank everyone involved in her care, particularly the staff of Welia Health-Mora and the loving and professional caregivers of Milaca Elim Meadows Health Care.

Memorials preferred to the Rum River Community Foundation https://rumrivercf.org/ or the Valley Youtth Center https://valleyyouthcenters.org/.

A private family service is planned. Arrangements provided by Crescent Tide Cremation Services, 774 Transfer Road, St. Paul MN 55114 774 Transfer Road, St. Paul, MN 55114