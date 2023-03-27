Kathleen M. “Kathy” Zellers

Kathleen Mary Freeberg Zellers, 73, born May 5, 1949, to Carl Arthur Freeberg and Mary (Hohnleitner) Freeberg, passed away suddenly on March 23, 2023.

Born in Two Harbors, Kathy spent most of her career working at Lake View Hospital as a nurse in the Emergency Room. She found the work gratifying and felt honored to be able to help so many people throughout her career. She never forgot a face, helped folks after they had every imaginable kind of accident and misadventure, and saw people through the transitions of their lives. She felt an unabashed love for Two Harbors and the surrounding area. Even after retirement she continued work for the community. Through the Red Cross she and her pal Brenda Clark installed smoke detectors all over the county. She helped many people get the care they needed and also taught them to kayak and dance. She loved knitting, dancing, helping people, feeding the local deer, and taking her annual trips to Akumal, Mexico. Her generous spirit, warm heart, enthusiasm, and ebullient laugh will be missed by many.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Gerald (Jerry) Freeberg, and survived by her son Mark Zellers (Kate), her sister Lynda Borchers (Merle & son Kevin), and her sister-in-law Linda Freeberg (Jerry).

Visitation will be from Noon until the 1 PM service on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Two Harbors. To share your memories or condolences online please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.