Kathleen ‘Katie’ Kelly passed away peacefully in her home on March 28, 2023. She was born on August 16, 1934, to parents, Joseph & Marjorie (nee; McCabe) Kelly. She was born in Duluth, graduated from Westover School in Middlebury, CT, and earned a teaching degree at Colorado College. She started her teaching career in St. Paul, but her love of Lake Superior lured her back home. Katie was extremely proud to be a 3rd generation Duluthian. She poured herself into this community she loved so dearly. She was a Member of Duluth Women’s Club, Northland Country Club, Kitchi Gammi Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, and St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Never one to stand idle, Katie was a fantastic golfer and tennis player. Travelling and seeing new places was her passion, but she always loved returning to Duluth. Heir to the Kelly Furniture Company, Katie wanted to give back to the people and places that meant so much to the Kelly family. Her final wishes were to donate her estate to various institutions in the Duluth Community.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Richard Kelly. She was a much loved daughter, sister, cousin, and friend, who will be dearly missed.

VISITATION: Sunday, April 2nd from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E Second Street, Duluth, MN and continues Monday, April 3rd at 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michaels Catholic Church, 4901 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55804. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Dougherty’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/dfhduluth/. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Woman’s Care Center, 103 E 1st St, Duluth, MN 55802. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.