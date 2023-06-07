Kathleen “Kathy” Ann Heikes, 88, of Hermantown, passed away May 30, 2023, in Cloquet, with her children by her side. She was born January 31, 1935, in Duluth, MN to Albert and Katherine (Schultz) Dalton. She grew up in Saginaw and graduated from Brookston in 1952. She retired from the St. Louis County Land Department in 1997. Kathy married Vernon “Vern” Heikes on October 22, 1960, in Cloquet and lived in Hermantown for many years. She enjoyed camping, crafting (especially crocheting and knitting), crossword puzzles, reading, and watching NASCAR and the Game Show Network.

Kathy was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Vern; infant daughter, Lynne; and sister, Joan Brigan.

Kathy is survived by her daughter, Verna (Scott) Anderson; sons Alan (Janis Aho) and Chris (Nancy Anderson); grandchildren, Matt (Samantha), Curtis and Erik Anderson; great-granddaughter, Ella; special family friend, Dawna Erickson; and brother, Jim.

Special thanks to the staff at Diamond Willow in Cloquet, and Nonnie of Gentiva Hospice for the loving care they provided to Kathy in her final days.

Private family service was held. Interment at Sunrise Memorial Park with Vern.

