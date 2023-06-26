Kathleen Joan Engel, 85, of Duluth, MN, passed away peacefully on June 17th , 2023, at Aftenro Home, following a heartbreaking battle with Alzheimer’s. Kathleen was born to John and Gertrud (Rose) Reimer on 10/13/1937. She married LeRoy (Bud) Engel. A daughter’s (Peggy) and granddaughter’s (Amanda) tribute of love: To our mom and grandma: You are our heart, our soul and the sunshine in our hearts. You raised us right; you taught us respect, honesty, loyalty and how to love and care; to be independent; to live by God’s word and to be giving and selfless. “Our mom, grandma and great grandma; our hero and angel.” Mom: You are incredibly loved and missed by myself, your granddaughter Amanda (Anthony Tyson), and your great grandchildren: Ayden, Kyson, Alyson, Brylen and Gunnar. We would like to thank the Cremation Society, Essentia Hospice and Aftenro Home, with a special thanks to Karen Senefelder, for giving her compassionate care . Per mom’s wishes, a service will not be held. Condolences can be sent to Aftenro Home.