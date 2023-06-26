Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

Kathleen Joan Engel

6499d20aa8f92007a8a3fc31.jpg
Published June 26, 2023 at 3:17 PM

Kathleen Joan Engel, 85, of Duluth, MN, passed away peacefully on June 17th , 2023, at  Aftenro Home, following a heartbreaking battle with Alzheimer’s. Kathleen was born to  John and Gertrud (Rose) Reimer on 10/13/1937. She married LeRoy (Bud) Engel.  A  daughter’s (Peggy) and granddaughter’s (Amanda) tribute of love: To our mom and  grandma: You are our heart, our soul and the sunshine in our hearts. You raised us  right; you taught us respect, honesty, loyalty and how to love and care; to be  independent; to live by God’s word and to be giving and selfless. “Our mom, grandma and great grandma;  our hero and angel.” Mom: You are incredibly loved and missed by myself,  your granddaughter Amanda (Anthony Tyson), and   your great grandchildren: Ayden, Kyson, Alyson, Brylen and Gunnar. We would like to thank the Cremation Society, Essentia Hospice and Aftenro Home,  with a special thanks to Karen Senefelder, for giving her compassionate care  . Per mom’s wishes, a service will not be held. Condolences can be  sent to Aftenro Home.

Modulist ImageModulist Image