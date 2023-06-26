Kathleen Engel

Kathleen (Feezer) Joan Engel, 85 of Duluth, MN passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023 with her family by her side. Kathleen was born to John and Gertrude (Rose) Reimer on October 13, 1937. She married LeRoy (Bud) Engel and is survived by their five children, Greg, Valerie (Kelly) Rice, Susan (Dan) Loftus, Peggy (Jerry) Nagle and Jennifer (Mark) Holmlund. Kathleen is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, her sister Rose and many nieces and nephews. Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, grandson (Owen Loftus) and siblings Gordon, Dick, Jack, Bill and Trudy. Being with her family brought her great happiness, pride and joy. She enjoyed crocheting, crafting and hosting card game get togethers. God has you in heaven, but we have you in our hearts. The family thanks the Cremation Society, Essentia Hospice and Aftenro Assisted Living. Per Kathleen’s wishes a service will not be held.