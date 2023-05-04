Kathleen Elizabeth Samarzia, age 93, of Duluth, MN passed away Sunday, Dec 4, 2022, at Oaklawn Care and Rehab Center in Mankato, MN. A memorial service will be held at the Norton Park United Methodist Church on June 10th - Saturday with visitation at 10:00 AM, service at 11:00 AM, and lunch to follow at noon in the church basement.

Kathleen was buried Dec 9, 2022, at Oneota Cemetery, Duluth, MN. She was born on Sept 15, 1929, in Chisholm, MN. Her parents were Hilda Gellatly Bryan and Frank Bryan Sr. She was a 1947 graduate of Chisholm High School. She went to Glenwood Hills Hospital College of Psychiatric Nursing in Golden Valley, MN and was employed there for three years. She then moved to Duluth, MN in 1952 and worked at St. Mary’s Hospital as a nurse.

In her later years she was employed as an educational assistant in Chapter One for 18 years at Stowe Elementary School.

Kathleen Bryan married John M. Samarzia at United Methodist Church in Chisholm, MN on Sept 4, 1954. They were blessed with two children, Barbara and Michael, in Duluth, MN. She was a dedicated member of the Riverview Methodist Church and a Sunday School teacher. When it closed, she became a member of the Norton Park United Methodist Church. She loved her church families. She was a member of the VFW Ladies and American Legion.

Her greatest joy was her husband and family. She enjoyed cooking, cake decorating, creative writing, dancing, and traveling. She loved Duluth’s bay front area and rose garden on Lake Superior.

Kathleen retired in 1991, and traveled with John to Scotland, Hawaii, Florida, New York, and Canada. Her pride and joy were her two grandchildren, John and Sarah Kay, and 5 great granddaughters and one great grandson. One great granddaughter and the great grandson are twins and were born on Dec 21, 2022.

Kathleen moved to Mankato, MN in Sept 2016 to be close to her family. She was preceeded in death by her husband John, son Michael, brothers James Bryan, Frank Bryan Jr., and twins Patrick Bryan and Patricia (Carlstrom).

Kathleen is survived by her daughter Barbara (Rodney) Shunk of St. Clair, MN, grandson John (Sarah Ann Shunk of Williston, ND), granddaughter Sarah Kay Sybrant (Eric Sybrant) of Mankato, MN, great grandchildren Aurora and Elise Shunk of Williston, ND, Aubrey, Ellie, and twins Everett and Emery Sybrant of Mankato, MN. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Karen Bryan of Chisholm, MN and Mary Samarzia of Maple Plain, MN, and cousin Maxine Baraga.

A special thank you to the Mankato Clinic doctors; Dr Brennan, Dr Pucik, and Mayo Hospital doctors in Mankato. Also, New Perspective of Mankato nurses that cared for her in the last 3 years.