Kathleen Ann Knox, 96, of Duluth, formerly of Hoyt Lakes, Minn, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Kathleen was born March 21, 1927, in Fort Dodge, Iowa to William and Catherine Crawford. She graduated, as valedictorian, from Johnson Township Consolidate High School, Barnum, Iowa in 1945. In 1948 she graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Des Moines, Iowa and joined the Cadet Nurse Corps. On Sept. 6, 1951, Kathleen married Allen (Bud) Knox and together they raised 8 children. She spent most of her nursing career at White Community Hospital in Aurora, MN before retiring in 1985. Kathleen loved crafting, especially sewing, stained glass and ceramics. Her children and grandchildren were often blessed with these gifts. Kathleen’s favorite place was the cabin on Whiteface Reservoir. Kathleen loved her family and was, in her words, “elated, thrilled, and grateful” each time a new grandchild or great grandchild was born. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bud of 56 years; her son James; brother Leo Crawford, sister, Virginia Barrett, Sister in law Rose Lee Crawford; Bother in-law’s Thomas Robert, Lloyd Schreier, James Barrett She is survived by her children, Ben (Doris), of Casper, WY., John (Kathy), of Crane Lake, MN., Kay (Doug) Greenlee, of St. Cloud, Beth Knox, of Duluth, Maureen (Gary), Fjelstad, of Duluth, Mike (Renee), of Watson, MN., and Tom (Sandy), of Duluth; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Edward Crawford of St. Cloud, MN.; sisters, Patricia Schreier of Manson, IA., Judy Roberts of Spring Hill, FL., and Joan (Jack)McMartin of Castle Rock CO.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St Raphael’s Catholic Church, 5779 Seville Road beginning at 10:00AM. Mass will follow at 11:00.

Our family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Hilltop Healthcare Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing, for the kind and compassionate care given to our mom over the past four years. Thank you to the staff from St Croix Hospice for creating a comfortable and peaceful environment in her last days. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minn, Duluth.