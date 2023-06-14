Kathleen Ann DeRosier

Kathleen “Kathy” Ann (Copeland) DeRosier, 55, of Duluth, passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital after a brief illness. Kathy grew up in Hermantown, and went to Hermantown High School. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; and ex-husband, Doug DeRosier. Kathy is survived by her children, Alex, Scott, Marissa, Travis, Koral Kaye and Brandon DeRosier; 5 grandchildren; sister, Teresa Rosseau; and brothers, Jim, Brian, Andrew and Chris Copeland. Funeral service to be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 19th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy. Interment at Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery. Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com