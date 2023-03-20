Kathleen A. (Lamphier) Doble 64, of Culver, MN passed away on March 15, 2023. She is survived by her loving husband, Steven of 43 years, her children Derek and Tawnya (Teddy) Jurek and 3 grandchildren. Celebration of Life: Saturday, March 25 at Sno Devils Snowmobile Club, 8491 Swan Lake Road, Alborn at 12:00 p.m. Small luncheon provided. Burial at a later date. Full obituary on Facebook along with information on where to send flowers and cards. Place of celebration is unable to accept delivery.