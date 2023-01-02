Katherine Krisak

Katherine L. (Kitty) Krisak 84, healed and set free, crossed over into glory on Friday, December 23rd. Born on November 23, 1938 to Hugh F. and Violet McKay, Kitty was a lifelong resident of Superior. Kitty married Gary J. Krisak in July of 1957. They had 5 children and celebrated 60 years of marriage before his death in 2017.

Kitty loved deeply and was deeply loved by all who knew her. She had a gift for hospitality and loved to serve. She was an incredible baker and did gorgeous crafting. She always shared her delicious food, baked goods and crafts with her church, family, friends and neighbors.

Kitty had a love for dogs, especially the little ones. Over the years she had 3 of her own. Caleb, Muffin and Sweetie Pie. We always joked that she loved them more than us :)

Our Mom was a woman of faith knowing Jesus as her savior. She was a prayer warrior, always praying for and trusting God with her children, grandchildren and others. Her steadfast faith, even in the toughest of times, is her legacy.

She is survived by her 5 children. Gary ( Mike) and Rita Krisak, Tammy and Bill Brandt, Terri and Kris Sorensen, Jon and Denise Krisak and Teresa and Craig Walter. She was blessed with 17 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Her basket was full.

She is also survived by her sister and best friend Violet (Sis) and her loving brother in law Clarence (Phil) Stariha. Brothers and Sisters in law, Darlene McKay, Roger (Butch) and Kathy Krisak, John (Jack) and Jane Krisak, several special nieces and nephews and a special friend and caretaker Sue Mosack. She was favored by all.

Kitty was preceded in death by her husband Gary, parents Hugh and Violet McKay, Brothers and sisters Hugh and Sue Mckay, Bill McKay, Jim McKay, Jack and Helen McKay, Tom McKay, Marie Kuznia and Margaret Ann McKay. Also, Brothers and sisters in law Paul and Joan (Krisak) Nikstad and Chuck and Marilyn (Krisak) Hobart.

Our Mom’s celebration of life will held at Central Assembly of God Church in Superior on Saturday March 4th. Visitaion will begin at 10 a.m. with the memorial following at 11 a.m. Pastor Dan Stone will preside. Luncheon will follow. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery.