Katherine Carol Macintosh

Katherine Macintosh of Duluth, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on March 4th at the age of 74. Despite having a long history of health circumstances she never let that hold her back, being a role model for many people. In her early career she owned her own cake decorating business along with secretary work. Later she became a wildlife caregiver for the DNR. She had many hobbies which included many different styles of crafting, painting, cooking and event coordinator.

She is proceeded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Walter Macintosh. Parents Dwyane Johnson and Jane Hylstead. Siblings Mark Koshney, Lynn Koshney, and Bill Johnson.

She is survived by her son Rader (Walter) Macintosh, daughter Anita Johnson. Grandchildren Maxwell Macintosh, Nemo, Annali, Josette, and Viola Johnson. Along with many close friends she considered family.

The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for providing comfort care. They also would like to thank Franciscan Health Center staff past and present for going above and beyond care, allowing Kathy to strive and be her own loving, caring self. You do make a difference.

Service will be held at Franciscan Health Center, March 26th at 2pm.