“My Family means Everything to me...” Mom

Karolyn June Stream, 65, of Superior, WI passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Karolyn was born in Duluth, MN to Raymond H. Sr. and Alice M. (Anderson) Strom on January 25, 1958. She attended Proctor High School and went on to get an associate degree through DBU. She was a senior billing specialist at the Human Development Center where she worked since 2013. With her time off, Karolyn cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved celebrating birthdays & holidays, playing Zelda, and binge watching her TV shows to relax.

Karolyn was preceded in death by her maternal & paternal grandparents; parents; sister, Angela Strom; brother, Thomas S. Trimbell; nephews, Donald “Parker” Smith and Justin “JP” P. Moorman; niece, Becki D. Gould; fur babies, Sam, Shieba and Tippy; and grand fur babies, Buddy, Bandit and Jake.

Karolyn is survived by her sons, Daniel (Veronica) Archambeau and Duke (Desirae) Archambeau; grandsons, Dylan (Lindsey Anderson), Caydan, Logan, Jaxon, Draius and Daedric; granddaughter, Daneia; siblings, Kathy (Wayne) Howard, Karen Strom (Jim Gilmore), Raymond H. (Pam) Strom Jr., and Ernest (Sue) Strom; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, grand & great nieces & nephews, and grand fur baby, Iris.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude for all the care received from St Luke’s Dr. Smith, Dr. Nganteh, & Dr. Finken, On-call Nurse Wendy, Oncology office workers Corrine, Abby, Lacey, Dawn, Beth, & Tina, and especially Volunteer Services Donna, Marilyn, Anita, Linda, & Liz, and hospice volunteer Allison.

Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday July 28, 2023 at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Memorial Service to follow at 12:00 PM.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com

“Butterfly go to my Mother, whisper that I Love Her” Love, Her Boys & Family