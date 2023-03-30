Beloved son and brother.

Karl J. Harkins was born on April 8, 1985 in Duluth to parents Kenneth and Charlene Harkins. He passed from this life on March 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Karl grew up in the Kenwood neighborhood of Duluth and attended Holy Rosary School before graduating from Duluth Central High School in 2003. While At Central, Karl was active in the orchestra playing violin and guitar.

He completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Minnesota Duluth and earned a graduate degree in Industrial Organizational Behavior from Argosy University in Minneapolis. Karl was proud of his SHRM certifications.

Karl’s early work career starting as a teen was at Foreign Affairs of Duluth where he developed his love of cars as well as working with people. He enjoyed skiing and snowboarding and refereeing youth soccer games.

Karl enjoyed the environment of the Pacific Northwest and moved to the Seattle area of Washington in 2015. Here his work career focused on Human Resources.

Karl was passionate about music, specifically playing guitars and attending concerts. His wide-ranging music taste varied from Taylor Swift to Metallica.

Karl had a great many interests including: foreign sports cars - especially Saabs and BMW, birds, the Seattle Sounders Soccer Team, gun collecting, and raising rhododendrons and exotic plants.

Karl was preceded in death by grandparents Wesley and Vivian Harkins and Joyce Maki.

Karl is survived by his loving family: parents Kenny and Charlene Harkins (Brimson); sisters Liisa (Vail, CO) and Siri (Duluth); and grandfather Bob Maki (Ely). Karl is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a wide circle of friends.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, April 10 at Kenwood Lutheran Church, 2720 Myers Ave, Duluth, MN. Visitation will begin at 10 am followed by a service at 11 am.

Friends in Washington have planned a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 15 from 11 am - 1 pm in the Rhododendron Garden at Point Defiance Park in Tacoma, WA.

Memorials in Karl’s name can be made to Chester Bowl’s current campaign “Growing Up Chester” www.growingupchester.org

Washington friends may wish to contribute in Karl’s name to the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, Federal Way https://rhodygarden.org/donate/