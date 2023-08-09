Karin Amy Lemenager

Karin Amy Erickson, aged 87, went to live in her heavenly home on August 6th 2023. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. “High as the sky and as deep as the ocean” was a saying that she used often to describe the love she felt for her granddaughter, as well as being a good description of the depth of her Christian faith. She was a lifelong caregiver, graduating from Swedish Hospital as a Registered Nurse in 1957. She worked as an OB-GYN nurse for the first half of her career before getting married to Ronald, the love of her life, and giving birth to her two sons Mark and Paul. The second half of her professional life was dedicated to the Masonic Home in Bloomington before retiring and moving from her home in Edina to Alexandria. Ron and Karin then later moved to Duluth to be closer to their new Granddaughter Amy. Karin loved singing and being active in her church, traveling, cooking and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her Mother Amy, her Father Sigfrid, and her first born son Mark. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ron, her son Paul (Margaret) and Granddaughter Amy. Her family wishes to thank St. Luke’s Hospice and Viewcrest Health Center for the loving care they gave Karin during her final days. Memorials should be made out to New Life Lutheran of Duluth. A celebration of life will be given at a later date.