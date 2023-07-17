KarenAnn Samuelson

KarenAnn Kristiane Samuelson, age 78, passed away on July 12, 2023, in Gulfport, MS.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi, MS 39531.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11:00 am with visitation 10:00-11:00 am at Grace Lutheran Church, 19221 Pineville Rd, Long Beach, MS. Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave. Biloxi, MS.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church in Long Beach.

