Karen ‘Skippy’ Vandenberg

Karen ‘Skippy’ E. Vandenberg, 73, lifelong resident of Superior, died Saturday December 24, 2022, at her residence.

Karen was born in Superior, on January 1, 1949, the daughter of Frank and Victoria (Human) Prochazka. She graduated from Superior Senior High School with the class of 1967.

She married James Vandenberg on Sept. 4, 1971, and they celebrated 27 years of marriage until his death in 1998.

Skippy enjoyed gardening, going for walks, and reading. She had a knack for taking care of people, was very detail orientated and crafty. She loved spending time with her family, especially her daughters.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank and husband, James.

Skippy is survived by her two daughters, Kammie (John) Eck of St. Louis, Lori (Karl) Magerl of Poplar, grandchildren, Justin, Matthew, and Kaitlyn; mother, Vicky Walman of Superior; siblings, Arnold (Jane) Prochazka of Superior, Janice Kelley of Appleton, Shirley (Terry) Sullivan of Appleton, Jeannie (Tony) Bruno of Duluth, and Debbie (Brian) Gitar of Duluth; and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., Superior. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

