Karen Mary Gibson (Hanson), 72, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on June 23, 2022 in her home after a three year battle with cancer.

She was born in Glenwood, MN to Donald C. and Mary M. Hanson. Karen attended Mary Hill Academy in Aitkin, MN until her family relocated to Duluth, MN. She then attended Endion, Holy Rosary, Stanbrook Hall, and graduated from East High School. After high school, Karen backpacked throughout Europe with her best friend Barbie Domir and then remained behind for a season to work in Basel Switzerland. She continued her education at University of MN, University of MN-Duluth, and St Luke’s School of Nursing. Later in life, she went on to get her Bachelor in Science in Nursing at Old Dominion University. She worked as an RN at St Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Bayside Humana Hospital in Virginia Beach, the Norfolk Ford Plant and then as a nurse case manager for Newport News Shipbuilding and several other companies in the Hampton Roads, VA area.

Life changes brought her to Virginia Beach, VA where she married Danny Gibson and raised her children and grandchildren. Karen loved playing cards, drinking wine, the Minnesota Vikings, UVA basketball, watching the Olympics, going to estate sales, cooking, traveling to Europe, on cruises, to Vegas, or trips anywhere with family.

She was predeceased by her parents, brother Scott Hanson, and former husband, Danny Gibson. Survivors include son Mathew Krmpotich, daughter Sarah Krmpotich, grandchildren Emily Wright, Annie Krmpotich and Matthew Calaveri, siblings Tim Hanson (Shelly), Bob Hanson (Becky), Stephanie Spencer (Stephen), Jacqui Gerst, and Kathy Zylka (Mike), and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at St Thomas Cemetery in Aitkin, MN on July 8th, 2023 at 12:15pm with a reception following at the Forty Club Inn Banquet Center.