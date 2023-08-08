Karen M Moe

Karen passed away on August 3, 2023 at the age of 85. She was a lifelong resident of Duluth. She spent most of her life in Gary-New Duluth. Karen graduated from Morgan Park High School in 1956.

Karen worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. She retired after 32 years of service.

Karen is survived by her brother Dean (Jackie), Robert (Debbie); sisters Roxy and Rita, plus several nephews and nieces.

Karen will be sadly missed by those who knew her. Her final resting place will be beside her mother Evelyn.

The funeral will be private.