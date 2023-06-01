Karen Lundin

Karen (Billeter) Lundin passed away on May 28, 2023 at Edgewood Memory Care in Hermantown, MN with her family by her side.

Karen was born in Duluth, MN on January 7, 1938. She was a proud graduate of Central High School class of 1956. Karen enjoyed many years working as a PCA caring for others prior to her retirement.

She was a loving grandmother, and treasured time with her family, especially her sisters. Her kindness & generosity made her special to those who knew her, she will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by; parents Clayton and Louise (Lindberg) Billeter; and sister Janice.

Karen is survived by; children Cindy (Joel) Bergen, James (Kathy) Lundin, Darla (David) Tarnowski; sisters Nevelyn, Lenore, Marcy, and Gladi; her special friend Ducky; seven grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be held 12:00pm, Monday, June 5, 2023 at the Park Hill Cemetery Chapel, 2500 Vermillion Rd, Duluth, MN. Visitation one hour prior, special “Thank You” to Edgewood Memory Care staff for the kindness and care given.