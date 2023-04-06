Karen Leigh Fox, 69, of Cloquet passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet. She was born on September 2, 1953 in Moose Lake, Minnesota to Gale “Bud” and Shirley Beccue.

She grew up in the Sturgeon Lake area and attended Willow River High School, graduating in 1971. She married Richard Fox on April 29, 1995. Karen had much love for her family, especially her grandchildren whom she doted on with a unique bond. She loved her pugs, especially Lulu.

Karen worked in the insurance industry for 20 plus years and retired from United Health Care. She participated in the Cloquet High School Theater Dept and lead the costume design for over 8+ years. She was a rock for her students that faced adversity and problematic situations. She loved knitting, crocheting, costume design for musicals, baking and traveling to St. George Island, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Boyd.

Karen will be deeply missed by her family. She is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Zara Luing, Zachary (Kristi) Luing, Zondra (Nathan) Parks; grandchildren, Joseph Hamilton, Marcus Marksmeier, Shelby Hernandez, Corra Thompson, Evan Thompson, Addison Parks, Savanna Parks, Jacob Luing, Faith Luing, Zander Luing; sister-in-law, Jane Beccue, nieces, nephew and many other beloved family members.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

