Karen L. Smith, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota surrounded by her loving family. Karen was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 3, 1946, to Gust and Louise (Denmeyer) Swanson. Karen graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree from the University of Minnesota - Duluth. She also received a Specialist Equivalent from the University of Wisconsin - Superior. She was a School Psychologist with the Cloquet School District for 21 years and was a Guardian Ad Litem for six years thereafter. She was very active in many community organizations and boards: President of the Carlton County Historical Society Board and served as Secretary of the Foundation Board, President of the Kiwanis Club of Cloquet, member of the Rotary Club of Cloquet (received the “Distinguished Rotarian Club Service” award), member of the “Beastie Bash” Friends of Animals fundraising committee, member of the Klo Kay Bo Kay Garden Club and City Beautification Committee and member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Serving in these capacities brought her great joy.

Karen enjoyed working in her beautiful flower gardens, taking walks by the river and spending time with friends and family - especially if it involved going out to eat! She is preceded in death by her husband, Russell Smith, II. She is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn (Mark) Kassebaum and Allison (Jorge) Tirado; her brother, Kenneth (Jean) Swanson; two granddaughters, Kylee and Grace Kassebaum; her nephew, William Swanson; and her niece, Mara Swanson. She was also cared for by very special attendants, Mary Thurston, Debbie Horton and Tara Schade. Memorials preferred to: Carlton County Historical Society (406 Cloquet Avenue, Cloquet, MN 55720) and the Rotary Club of Cloquet (P.O. Box 292, Cloquet, MN 55720).

Funeral services for Karen will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (615 12th Street, Cloquet, MN 55720). Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. with the service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Please join us for dinner following the service. Nelson Funeral Care has been entrusted with arrangements. To sign an online registry, please visit www.nelsonfuneralcare.net.