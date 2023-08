Karen Kaldor

Karen Elizabeth Kaldor (Thorson) joyfully entered heaven singing songs of praise on August 26, 2023. She passed away peacefully with her family beside her. Visitation & funeral services will take place on September 9, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin. Visitation will begin at 10AM with a service at 12PM.

