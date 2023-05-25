Karen J. Romano

Karen Jean Romano, 76, went to be with Jesus and the other angels on April 28th, 2023. Karen went peacefully from her home, surrounded by love from her family. Karen fought a very courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Karen was born on December 4, 1946, in Duluth, to Edmund and Florence Kubiak. Karen started her career as a nursing assistant and then cared for seniors over the years. Karen’s greatest pride was being a homemaker and mother. She had many animals which she loved and spoiled; she especially loved her horse, Cullie. Karen loved gardening, painting, and her family. She lived in Chaska for the last 12 years to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She loved her neighborhood and all the warm and caring people. Karen was an avid storyteller, filling her family and friends up with love and inspiration. She had a unique ability to find happiness in her daily activities even in her last chapter with cancer. Karen is preceded in death by her partner Gerald (Jerry) Goad and her father Edmund Kubiak. She is survived by her children Julie (Chris) Grillo and Frankie Romano, grandchildren Nicholas Grillo, Anthony Grillo, Kaylie Maki, mother Florence Kubiak and brothers Tom and John (Bonnie) Kubiak, niece Melissa (Zack, Violet) Tucker, other nieces and nephews and her dog Zoey. A private ceremony will be held this summer. www.bertasfh.com