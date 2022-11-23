Karen Ann Main

Karen Ann (Hallback) Main, age 79, died peacefully on November 21st, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital after a brief illness surrounded by her sister Joan Morrison, brother Jeff Hallback and his wife Patti, and brother Greg Hallback and fiancé Lynn Milberger.

Karen graduated from Cloquet High School in 1961, received BA degrees in English and History from UMD, followed by a MA in History from Macalester College. After teaching history at Hopkins High School, Karen earned her PhD from the University of Minnesota in Psychology and Special Education.

Karen’s professional career included being a Senior Public Health Advisor for the State of Kentucky; the Assistant Dean to the University of Kentucky Medical School (Hazard, KY); and the Director of Public Health for Goodhue County (Red Wing, MN). Karen’s many accomplishments included lecturing at Harvard and Brandeis Universities and was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In retirement, Karen was a dedicated member of First Lutheran Church of Duluth, enjoying bible study and serving on the Altar Guild. She became an accomplished color pencil and needlepoint artist. Karen enjoyed bridge and book club with dear friends. She was an avid reader of any and all books and enjoyed attending University for Seniors. For decades, Karen fostered and adopted special needs small dogs, often many at a time.

Karen is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday November 29, 2022, preceded by visitation at 1:00 pm at First Lutheran Church, 1100 East Superior Street, Duluth, MN 55802. Memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church or Animal Allies Humane Society, 4006 Airport Road, Duluth, MN 55811. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805.