Karen Ann Bourdeau

Karen Ann (Rupert) Bourdeau, 79 of Duluth, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 with her family by her side. She was born on December 21, 1943 to Robert and Sylvia Rupert in Grand Forks, ND. Karen and her family moved to Duluth, MN as a young child shortly after her father passed away in World War II. She was a life-long resident of Duluth.

Karen married the love of her life, Gary Bourdeau on July 6, 1963. She lovingly spent her life as a homemaker, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed her backyard and deck and was well known for decorating for the holidays. Her biggest joy was watching her sons and grandchildren grow up and was always their biggest cheerleader. She also loved her Minnesota Vikings.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, RJ Johnson; much beloved husband, Gary Bourdeau; and their son, Ronny, who she heavily carried in her heart until her last day.

Karen’s memory will live on with her sons, Bob (Julie) Bourdeau, Rick (Amy) Bourdeau, Dan (Kelly) Bourdeau, and OC (Tanya) Bourdeau; grandchildren, Mikayla, Mya, Ryan and Kiley; brothers Bob Rupert, Jimmy Johnson, Johnny Johnson, Tommy Johnson and their families; many nieces, nephews and of course her beloved dog, Dusty.

We are comforted in knowing that she is now reunited with her Gary and their son Ronny.

At her request, there will be no formal funeral services. A small, private family ceremony will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota and North Dakota Chapter, on her tribute page on their website or mailed to: 12701 Whitewater Dr., Ste. 290, Minnetonka, MN. 55343. Please include “In honor of Karen Bourdeau. Please notify family page” on the memo line.

