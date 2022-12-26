June Lillian Kirby, 99, died Tuesday December 20, 2022 in her home.

June is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jerry; parents Ben and Hilda Hendrickson; dearly missed sister Evelyn Klatt and brothers Merrill Hendrickson and John Benson.

June lived her life completely devoted to her children, earning her the title “World’s Best Mom”.

June will be remembered lovingly by her children JoAnne (Carl) Eastvold, Stephen Kirby, Richard (Jenny) Kirby, and Gerry (Karen) Kirby; her 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; her nieces Cindy Storlie and Shirley Balgaard; and her God daughter Nancy Ojard.

A celebration of life will be held in June on the anniversary of her 100th birthday.