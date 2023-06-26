June A. Morrissey of Apple Valley, MN, who formerly lived at East 2nd St. in Duluth, died at the age of 100 on Friday, June 23, 2023. She was born June 1, 1923 in Beloit, WI. June graduated from Walworth High School and St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Madison, WI and St. Louis, MO. She worked as a Registered Nurse in several hospitals in the WI area. She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth for 28 years, the last 10 as head nurse on the Neuroscience floor. She retired from a profession she dearly loved.

June belonged to Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary, the Plus 55 Club, St. Mary’s Auxiliary, and Lester Park Women’s Golf Association. In 2000, she received the “Most Improved Golfer Award”. She did volunteer work throughout the city.

June traveled extensively, visiting every state in the U.S. plus Great Britain, Asia, and South America, and took cruises to Hawaii and Alaska. Her greatest joy was being with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and pets. June had a spark and humor that everyone loved, and her family felt her love and devotion every day.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Ernest Chatfield of Walworth, WI, her granddaughter Kaitlin Joy Morrissey of Apple Valley, and her daughter-in-law Ann Morrissey of Duluth. She is survived by her sons Michael (Jane) of Duluth, Rick (Patty) of Apple Valley, grandsons Sean (Michele) of Greensboro, NC, Ryan (Jamie) of Denver, CO, granddaughters Mackenzie of Rochester, and Gretta (Ryan McNamara) of Shakopee, and great-granddaughters Aleah and Erin of Greensboro, NC.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 29th, from 1pm to 2 pm at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary, 2801 E 4th St. Duluth, MN, followed at 2 pm by the Mass of Christian Burial service at the same location. A private family burial will at the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery in Duluth at a later date.

Donations and memorials will be distributed to June’s many philanthropic concerns.

Sign the online register book at, www.dfhduluth.com. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St. Duluth, MN, (218) 727-3555.