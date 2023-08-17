Julie (Ysen) Ann and Dean Roger Claussen

A private family burial was held August 18, 2023 for Julie Ann (Ysen) Claussen 01/08/2022 and Dean Roger Claussen 02/06/2023. They were laid to rest beside their beloved daughter Amy Marie Claussen 11/21/2010. Dean and Julie were married 05/08/1970. Dean was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He wore his flag proudly. He belonged to several local ATV Clubs. Julie was the oldest of 6 children. Family was her first priority. She loved to entertain. Dean and Julie traveled all over the U.S. They raised their daughter in North Branch MN. They resided in Hermantown MN the past 25 years. They lived a life of love and laughter. Remember Dean, Julie,and Amy with a smile.