Julia Louise Schweiger, 94, of Duluth, Minnesota, passed away on March 16, 2023, after a short illness. In the words of her grandson, Ian, “Heaven gained another angel”.

Jule, as she was lovingly called by her family and close friends, was born on October 18, 1928, to John and Manda Pavich in Hibbing, Minnesota. She attended Hibbing High School, graduating in 1946.

Jule married Bill Schweiger of Keewatin, Minnesota, in 1950. She spent her early career as a phone operator, a very important job in the 40’s and 50’s. In 1959, Bill and Jule moved to Duluth, Minnesota. They bought and ran the Happy House gift shop in Duluth during the late 60’s and early 70’s. Jule had a great work ethic along with outstanding customer service and organizational skills which led her to manage Punchinellos, a children’s clothing store, and later, Anne Childs, a women’s clothing store.

To keep herself in good physical condition, Jule was a dedicated walker. Later in life she attended Curves six days a week for 15 years, which kept her healthy and vibrant. Jule lived the last 12 years of her life at Benedictine Westwood in Duluth. She had many great friends at Westwood and often expressed how much she loved living there. She was always very active in Westwood activities and cherished her daily walks, often with her friend Curtis. A huge thank you goes to the staff at Benedictine Health Center and Westwood Senior Living for their kindness and tremendous care.

She was dearly loved by all who knew her.

Julia is survived by her husband William, children Charles (Cheryl) Schweiger and Katherine (Charles) Bouschor; grandchildren Matthew (Rebecca) Schweiger, Molly (David) Owles, Zachary (Allison) Bouschor, and Ian Bouschor; great-grandchildren Olivia Owles, William Owles, Zoey Schweiger, and Tate Schweiger; nieces and nephews Deann (David) West, Tom (Jana) Vucetich, Peter (Ann) Vucetich, Mary (Jon) Chiaravalle , Michael (Jamie) Pavich, Chris (Gary) Aldrich, Randy (Corrine) Pavich, John Pavich, and Matthew Pavich. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Manda and John Pavich and her brothers and sisters, Mary, Katie (Slim) Jeffers, Ann (Bob) Smith, Rose (John) Vucetich, Mike Pavich, Frank (Jean) Pavich, and Rudy (Phyllis) Pavich.

An announcement for a memorial service in May will be forth coming.