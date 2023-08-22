Julia “Julie” Marie Kaipainen

Julie Kaipainen, age 96, died unexpectedly at Fairview ICU on Friday, August 18, 2023. She was born on November 23, 1926 at her parents farm near Barnum, MN. She graduated from Barnum High School at age seventeen and moved to the big city (Duluth) where she completed Cosmetology School. Julie and Elmer married on October 17, 1945 and they shared 52 years together until his death in April 1997. In 1961 they left the city for a more rural life on the outskirts of Proctor, MN, until 1983 when they moved to Hibbing, MN, to be closer to family and then moved to Balsam in 1990 and back to Hibbing in 1994. They were active with the Balsam Senior Center and then the Memorial Building Senior Center in Hibbing. She was active with the Memorial Building seniors for over 25 years. They traveled to Washington State every other year to visit family and Julie continued these trips after her husbands death. Julie loved gardening, traveling, pets, dancing and being with friends and family. She had resided at Cornerstone Villa for the past couple months until she passed away peacefully but unexpectedly. She was preceded in death by her parents; Julia and Vern Thompson, husband, Elmer and grandson, Michael. She is survived by son, Steve Kaipainen of Washington State, son, Curt (Julie) Kaipainen of Buhl, MN, daughter, Renee Terrell of Hibbing, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and brother, Royal Thompson of Illinois. A private family service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Cornerstone Villa, Fairview Hospital/ER/ICU, ambulance and Dr. Stenstrom for the kindness and care they showed Julie in recent months.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing