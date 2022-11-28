Judy Diane Stocke, 81, of Duluth, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital with family by her side. Judy was born on February 24, 1941 in Duluth to Harold and Elsie (Soder) Wolff.

Judy graduated from Proctor High School and worked at Minnesota Power & Light. She married Dale Stocke on June 15, 1963 at the Augustana Lutheran Church. For many years, Judy played the Trumpet for Mr. Moody’s Marching Band, traveling around the country. Judy was a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, baking, canning and dabbled in interior design.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Michael; brother, James Wolff; her husband, Dale.

Judy is survived by her children, Debbie (Dick) Showalter of Hermantown, Kelly (Ouitdee) Carson of Duluth and Kim (Kelly) Mitchell of Cloquet; sister, Carol Blair of Hermantown; grandchildren, Allyson, Zachary, Callie, Courtney, Brooke and Emily.

Visitation 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service Friday, December 2, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church. 2415 Ensign Street. Burial in Park Hill Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed on the “Christ Lutheran Church Duluth” Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used in memory of Judy. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.