Judith M. Volkmann, age 83, of Duluth MN passed away peacefully on July 4th, 2023.

Judy is survived by daughter Pam Newbauer (Jeff Robinson), son Bill (Jenny), son Brian (Sally Cavallaro), grandchildren Abbey Nowicki (Matt), Al Newbauer, Lillian Volkmann and Jude Volkmann. Great Grandchildren Zachary, Lucy, Emmalynn, Titus, and Elijah Nowicki, and siblings Kenny Olson, Marlys Burman, Harriet Olson, Gary Olson, and Karen Peterson. She is proceeded in death by her great granddaughter Annastasia Nowicki.

Her apartment is covered in pictures of her family, and she loved each of them with her whole heart. She also loved walking the Duluth Lakewalk and trails in Lester Park. She felt pure joy when she saw the faces of her grandchildren and the first flowers of spring.

There will be a memorial celebration on July 15, 2023, at 11am to 2pm at Linwood Covenant Lutheran Church in Wyoming, MN.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Allies Humane Society of Duluth. Condolences maybe expressed on the tribute wall at cremationsocietyofmn.com