Judith M. Holbeck

Judith Marie Holbeck, 76, Duluth, formerly of Two Harbors, died Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Westview Assisted Living.

Judy was born October 21, 1946, to Aaron and Eva (Anderson) Holbeck in Two Harbors, where she grew up and attended schools, and later graduated from Denfeld High School.

Despite her disability, Judy enjoyed remembering her family with birthday cards, and playing piano, and was active in the Salvation Army.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, and her favorite aunt, Jean “Penner” Hyopponen.

She is survived by her brothers, Leon (Shirley) Holbeck, Mike (Diane) Holbeck, Ken (Shannon) Holbeck and Neal (Colleen) Holbeck; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held at 1 PM Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Cavallin Funeral Home in Two Harbors. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery. To share a memory or leave an online condolence visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.