Judith Gentile died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on July 11th, 2023. She was an incredible mother and devoted friend with a zest for life matched only by her trademark red hair. A lifelong hair stylist in Duluth, she made sure that everyone she touched looked as fabulous as she did. Her spectacular style, laugh, love of decorating, wine, and cuisine made you want to be in her presence whenever possible. She was loved by many, including her daughter Holly and son-in-law Mason, who cherished her from near & far as they spoke daily. Over the years, she was given many nicknames by those who loved her, from “Lucy” to “Marge” to “The Judester,” that followed her throughout life. Judith had amazing friendships that fulfilled her passion for things she loved, like travel, shopping, biking, kayaking, board games, and looking for the perfect heart-shaped rocks along the shores of Lake Superior. She shared many trips abroad and adventures with her dear friend Wenday, whose bond was a special blessing of sisterhood that was valued deeply by both. She also shared her later years with longtime partner Darryl Coons who was waiting for her in heaven. Together they had many days of great food, wine, beautiful companionship, and love. She will be missed dearly by many and will remain in our hearts forever. A celebration of life honoring Judith is being planned for this fall.