Judith Ann (Armentrout) Langton

Born 2/10/1941 in Duluth, Minn. Passed away on 6/21/2023 In Madison, Wisc. Family and friends are celebrating Judy’s life with a memorial service on 8/6/2023, 2:00 P.M. at Cremation Society of Duluth. Friends are welcome to join the celebration. Please wear bright, happy colors.

