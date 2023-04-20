Judge Sally L. Tarnowsk

Judge Sally L. Tarnowski, age 63, died tragically, March 6th, 2023, during her beloved morning run while vacationing in Venice, Florida.

A lifelong Duluthian, Sally was born in 1960 to Joan and John Sjogren.

Sally had a zest for life, and she was that person who accomplished more by 8:00 a.m. than most did in an entire day. She adored dogs, reading, Vikings football and spending time outdoors, whether that included running, biking, golfing, playing pickleball, bird hunting, fishing or being on the pontoon at the lake. Sally was engaging and had a way of reading between the lines to see things for what they truly were instead of what they might appear to be. She was loved and adored by all her friends and family for her genuine smile and positive outlook on life and will be missed by so many.

Sally was preceded in death by her father, John Sjogren.

She is survived by her life partner and husband-to-be, Wayne Hibbard; mother, Joan Sjogren; children, Katharine Tarnowski (fiancé Brandon Solem) and Benjamin Tarnowski (Annabelle); brother, David Sjogren (Jane); and Gordon Setter, Finney.

Funeral service will be taking place at the DECC’s Lake Superior Ballroom, 10:00 a.m., April 27, 2023

Flowers can be sent to: Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center Attn: Business Office / Sally Tarnowski Memorial 350 Harbor Drive Duluth, MN 55802 or checks can be written to Minnesota Sixth Judicial District: Duluth Mental Health Court.

