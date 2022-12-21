Joyce Olson

Joyce Marie (Tiny) Olson, 92, a lifetime resident of Duluth passed away on Nov. 23, 2022 at the Benedictine Living Community of Duluth in the Marywood Assisted Living Complex.

Joyce was born on Nov. 11, 1930 to Lawrence and Rose Wainio. She married Rodger (Bunky) Olson on April 29, 1946.

Joyce worked at Northwestern Bell and Western Electric before attending business school after which she began her life long career at Duluth’s A. G. O’Brien Plumbing and Heating Company in 1958. In 1987 Joyce became president until her retirement in 1989.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Rose, her husband Rodger, her sons Timothy and William and sister Betty Contardo.

Joyce is survived by her son, Thomas (Ann). Daughter in law Cindy (Timothy), grandchildren Ryan Olson (Jaclyn), Heather Maestas (Chad), Alyssa Olson and Tessa Olson, great grandchildren Anders, Sonya Olson and Cecilia Maestas. Her brother John (Karen) Wainio.

Joyce’s family are truly grateful to the Benedictine Living Community of Duluth for their kindness and loving care during Joyce’s final years as well as St. Luke’s Hospice and Mark Wiita.

A private family celebration at Calvary Cemetery will be held at a later date

Arrangements by Affordable Cremation and Burial of Duluth.